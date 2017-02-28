New Volvo XC60 To Steer You Out Of Trouble With Advanced Tech

The all-new Volvo XC60 is set to take the stage at the Geneva Motor Show with a number of advanced driver assistance systems aimed at making it safer than ever before.
For starters, the Swedish marque has updated its City Safety program to now include steering support on top of the automatic braking it can engage to help avoid a potential collision. The steering support system will operate between 50 and 100 km/h and work in conjunction with two other systems.
The first, dubbed Oncoming Lane Mitigation, is able to alert a driver who has accidently wandered out of their lane and provides steering assistance to guide them back into their own lane. It will function between 60 and 100 km/h and complements the optional Blind Spot Information System which also uses steering assist to avoid potential collisions with vehicles in a blind spot.
Speaking about the technology, Volvo Cars Safety Center senior director Malin Ekholm said “We have all of the benefits of the safety technology we introduced in our larger 90 Series cars in the new XC60. This is fully in-line with our strategic approach to develop automotive safety systems based on real-life, real-road safety. Our vision is that no one will be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car by the year 2020.”