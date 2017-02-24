Next-Gen Audi A7 Coming This Year With E-Tron Plug-In Hybrid Option

Audi has been working on a replacement of the current A7 for a while and it seems that the Germans have finally settled on a date for its launch.
A report from France's AutomobileMag says it will debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, with a plug-in hybrid to be part of the family. The PHEV will use a four-cylinder gasoline engine mated to an electric motor. Six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel engines will be part of the regular lineup, with the S7 using a twin-turbo V6, and the RS7 a twin-turbo V8.
Built on the latest iteration of the MLB Evo platform, the new Audi A7 should be around 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than its predecessor. It's also believed to be a tad shorter, though its length will remain close to five meters.
On the outside, Audi's large four-door coupe will be inspired by the Prologue concept, just like the next A6 and A8. Inside, it will have completely new layout, similar to the Q8 concept with a Virtual Cockpit instead of analogue dials, and two touchscreen displays to control the main functions, though in an attempt to reduce the number of buttons, the Germans will might drop the MMI wheel.
The 2018 Audi A7 will be packed with technology, from gesture control to voice control, and self-parking to smartphone-controlling the car. Moreover, the list of features will include the latest active safety and semi-autonomous systems as well.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops