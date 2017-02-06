Next-Gen VW Golf To Ditch Diesels For Hybrids?

While the facelifted Golf 7 is offered with a generous selection of diesel engines, its successor, the Mk8, could actually ditch some of them.
Speaking to the company's chief Herbert Diess, AutoExpress reports that Volkswagen would introduce a selection of micro-hybrids, which could serve as a replacement for some of the diesel-powered units.
"The next Golf - the Mk8 - will lead a strong rollout of 48-volt electrics for us. I think we will have to substitute some of the diesels for micro-hybrids in that car; they will have similar fuel efficiency and better acceleration, but have a similar cost, or even slightly less", Diess said.
Volkswagen has yet to detail the recipe of these micro-hybrids, but the British publication believes that they will combine the 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol turbocharged lump with a small electric motor that will assist it under acceleration.
Subsequently to rolling out a new generation of the Golf, which is expected to make its public debut in 2020, the automaker will also use the same recipe to power its hot hatch twin, the Golf GTI, according to earlier sources. This, however, will probably continue to use the 2.0-liter turbocharged unit from the current model, backed up by a 48V electrical system and an integrated starter motor.
Note: Facelifted VW Golf pictured