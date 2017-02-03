Next Porsche 911 And Audi R8 To Share Technologies

According to a number of unnamed sources, the next-generation Porsche 911 and Audi R8 may be more similar than ever before.
Although the 992-generation 911 will remain rear-engined and the next-generation R8 will retain its mid-engine layout, it is reported that the sports car siblings will share the same front-end architecture and an identical steering system, helping to dramatically cut development and manufacturing costs of both models, says Motoring.
While specifics about how Porsche and Audi engineers will develop the two new models are few and far between, it seems likely that Porsche will help engineer the next R8 once the 992 911 hits the market towards the end of the decade. This comes despite the fact that in range-topping guises, the two will compete against each other in terms of performance and pricing.
Fortunately for naturally-aspirated enthusiasts, it is unlikely that the future R8 will follow the 911’s lead in the adoption of turbocharged engines across the range. Instead, Audi is expected to take a leaf out of Lamborghini’s book and retain the all-motor V10 of the current car and shared by the Huracan, for as long as possible.