Nikola Tesla Drives His Vehicular Namesake In Impressive Fan-Made Ad

In the late 19th century and early 20th century, Nikola Tesla was an instrumental figure in the development of the current alternating current (AC), induction motor and his contributions to electrical engineering.
Nowadays, his name is best known for its association with the Silicon Valley-based electric automaker founded and operated by Elon Musk. But what if, Tesla was still alive today to experience what his namesake company produces?
Well to answer that question, a Tesla fan by the name of Tucker Elliott has produced a rather impressive 60-second advertisement starring Nikola Tesla and the Tesla Model S P85D.
Complete with an actor playing Nikola Tesla, a convincing narrator and some glamor shots of the Model S, this really is an ad that wouldn’t be out of place from the automaker’s own marketing department, even though the firm famously doesn’t do advertising.