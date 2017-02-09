Nissan Adds King Cab Body Style To 2017 Titan Half-Ton & XD Range

Nissan is adding a new King Cab body style for 2017 Titan and Titan XD models at this year's Chicago Auto Show, featuring 6-person seating and wide-opening rear doors.
Nissan will be offering the Titan King Cab in both 4x4 as well as 4x2 drive, with a total of three grade levels - S, SV and PRO-4X, all powered by a 390 HP 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.
When properly equipped, Nissan says that their Titan King Cab pickup can offer a maximum towing capacity of 9,420 lbs (4,272 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 1,640 lbs (743 kg).
"The launch of the new King Cab body is the last step in a journey that began in December 2015 with the debut of the breakthrough TITAN XD, which continues to carve out a unique white space between competitors' heavy-duty and half-ton trucks," said Fred Diaz, VP of trucks & light commercial vehicles for Nissan North America. "Now, with the addition of a half-ton TITAN, our new Endurance® V8, three body configurations, three bed lengths and a range of grade levels and equipment packages, we're covering nearly every segment in the personal and commercial full-size truck markets. Add to that the industry's best 5-year/100,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and the TITAN family is even more compelling."
While the Titan XD King Cab will also be available in either two or four-wheel drive, with the same three grade levels as the Titan King Cab, buyers will be able to choose between the 390 HP 5.6-liter Endurance V8 or Nissan's powerful Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbo diesel (with a 6-speed automatic), good for 310 HP and 555 lb-ft (752 Nm) of torque.
Towing capacity is better on the XD version, with the diesel-powered model able to tow 12,510 lbs (5,674 kg), and the V8 petrol boasting a maximum payload capacity of 2,710 lbs (1,229 kg).
What sets the King Cab body apart from the Crew Cab or Single Cab models is the roomy interior with a choice of front split bench seat or front bucket seats (standard on PRO-4X, optional on SV models). Also standard is a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, while the previously mentioned PRO-4X and SV grades get heated front seats, though the former can have them heated & cooled as an optional extra.
Other features include the segment-first "rear seat delete" option, which removes the rear seat, rear heater duct and rear roof-mounted assist grips, while adding a flat rear load floor and rear wall finisher with tie-down hooks for improved utility.
"This feature is going to be extremely well received by commercial truck buyers for its extra utility and secure, climate-safe storage space inside the cab. It's a real workhorse like the new Single Cab, but with more flexibility to stow equipment and other valuables," added Diaz. "Nissan is becoming a strong player in the commercial vehicle market with our NV vans and industry leading warranty. Now, with the new King Cab and Single Cab models, we expect to grow our worksite presence with TITAN and TITAN XD as well."
Nissan will be showcasing the Titan King Cab at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, along with a specially built Nissan NV Cargo X and two customized Titan Pro-4X models. Sales for the Titan King Cab pickup are expected to begin this spring.