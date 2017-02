Nissan Adds King Cab Body Style To 2017 Titan Half-Ton & XD Range

PHOTO GALLERY

Nissan is adding a new King Cab body style for 2017 Titan and Titan XD models at this year's Chicago Auto Show , featuring 6-person seating and wide-opening rear doors.Nissan will be offering the Titan King Cab in both 4x4 as well as 4x2 drive, with a total of three grade levels - S, SV and PRO-4X, all powered by a 390 HP 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine, mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.When properly equipped, Nissan says that their Titan King Cab pickup can offer a maximum towing capacity of 9,420 lbs (4,272 kg) and a maximum payload capacity of 1,640 lbs (743 kg).said Fred Diaz, VP of trucks & light commercial vehicles for Nissan North America.While the Titan XD King Cab will also be available in either two or four-wheel drive, with the same three grade levels as the Titan King Cab, buyers will be able to choose between the 390 HP 5.6-liter Endurance V8 or Nissan's powerful Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbo diesel (with a 6-speed automatic), good for 310 HP and 555 lb-ft (752 Nm) of torque.Towing capacity is better on the XD version, with the diesel-powered model able to tow 12,510 lbs (5,674 kg), and the V8 petrol boasting a maximum payload capacity of 2,710 lbs (1,229 kg).What sets the King Cab body apart from the Crew Cab or Single Cab models is the roomy interior with a choice of front split bench seat or front bucket seats (standard on PRO-4X, optional on SV models). Also standard is a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, while the previously mentioned PRO-4X and SV grades get heated front seats, though the former can have them heated & cooled as an optional extra.Other features include the segment-first "rear seat delete" option, which removes the rear seat, rear heater duct and rear roof-mounted assist grips, while adding a flat rear load floor and rear wall finisher with tie-down hooks for improved utility.added Diaz.Nissan will be showcasing the Titan King Cab at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, along with a specially built Nissan NV Cargo X and two customized Titan Pro-4X models. Sales for the Titan King Cab pickup are expected to begin this spring.