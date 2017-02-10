Nissan Guilty Of Using Defeat Device In Qashqai, S.Korean Court Rules

A South Korean court ruled against Nissan in an emissions case, finding the Japanese car maker guilty of using a ‘defeat device’ on Qashqai models equipped with the Renault-sourced 1.6-litre diesel engine.
Nissan had sued the South Korean environmental ministry last year after the latter said that the carmaker cheated the emissions standards with the specific Qashqai model and issued them with a fine of $279,000, Reuters reports.
The South Korean environmental ministry also halted sales of the Nissan Qashqai in the country and ordered the company to recall 814 models.
Nissan continues to insist that they have complied with the regulations and finds the court ruling “regrettable”.
“There is no change in our stance that we have not used any illegal devices in our vehicles,” Nissan said. “We will consider possible measures”.
The court said that it believed that Nissan managed to deactivate the emissions reduction system in the Qashqai with the use of a defeat device under normal driving conditions, leading to excessive emissions of nitrogen oxide.
“It is reasonable to believe that the vehicle in this case achieved certification with false and other illegal means,” the court said.