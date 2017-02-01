Nissan Leaf Hearse Is The Green Way To Die [w/Video]

Having seen Tesla, Maserati and Porsche hearses last year, we thought we had heard it all. Evidently, there is not only demand for high-end vehicles in the hearse industry but also environmentally-friendly vehicles to transport you to your grave.
Enter the funeral directors at Leverton & Sons in the United Kingdom.
Collaborating with Brahms Electric Vehicles, Leverton & Sons opted to base their eco-hearse around the all-electric Nissan Leaf and decided against extending the interior like a traditional hearse. Instead, the interior has been modified to a point where the casket occupies the entire length of the cabin and sits alongside the driver.
Additionally, one side of the Leaf has been overhauled through the removal of the doors and the implementation of a single glass panel that allows for easy viewing of the casket. In the event of a crash, a horizontal crash beam has been added to this side of the eco-hearse to protect the driver and the deceased.
According to Green Car Reports, Brahms has built three Nissan Leaf hearses and sold two of them. Alongside their environmentally-friendly credentials, they are also much cheaper to produce than a typical Jaguar or Mercedes-Benz hearse, costing around $40,000 compared to the $150,000 needed for more traditional hearses.
Leverton & Sons says it is happy to provide any type of hearse requested by a family. If that’s the case, we’ll have a Lamborghini Aventador hearse thanks.