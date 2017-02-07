Nissan Motorsports Bringing Angry Titan XD Pro-4X At The Chicago Auto Show

Nissan Motorsports will display the Titan XD Pro-4X at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, showcasing the wealth of personalized options available for the company’s pickup truck.
The new Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X is wearing a wide range of the company’s genuine accessories in conjunction with aftermarket parts and prototype components, making it look meaner and more characterful.
Powered by a Cummins 5.0-litre V8 turbodiesel, the Titan XD Pro-4X offers 310hp and 555lb-ft of peak torque through a heavy-duty six-speed Aisin automatic transmission.
The suspension of the specific project came from Icon Vehicle Dynamics while the bodywork now features a front grille with a camera mount and light bars from Rigid Industries. N-Fab has provided the front bumper and rock rails while EGR did the fender flares. A set of Method wheels wrapped in Hankook tires finishes off the aftermarket parts list of the build.
Nissan Motorsports has added official accessories from its own catalog, including a polished exhaust tip, a tailgate guard, a rear bumper step, a sliding bed extender and a sliding bed divider.
“We're pleased to offer TITAN XD owners so many ways to personalize their vehicles and also excited more and more companies are supporting TITAN with aftermarket parts and accessories,” said Fred Diaz, division vice president of Trucks and Light Commercial Vehicles, Nissan North America.
The new Nissan Titan XD Pro-4x will be on display at the Chicago Auto Show from February 11 to 20.