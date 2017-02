Nissan NV Cargo X Concept Is Not Your Mailman's Delivery Van

Photo Gallery

It's not exactly easy to drum up public enthusiasm for a commercial cargo van. But we have to hand it to Nissan , because this concept vehicle has caught our attention.Debuting next week at the Chicago Auto Show is the Nissan NV Cargo X – an extreme off-road version of the Japanese automaker's utilitarian box with a lot more attitude (and go-anywhere capability) than the ones you see delivering packages up and down your street.Undertaken with "Xtreme Off-Road" show host Ian Johnson, the project starts with an NV2500 HD . But instead of the 5.6-liter gasoline V8, the team fitted the 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel from the Titan XD pickup – with all its 555 lb-ft of torque – along with its corresponding Aisin six-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system.Next they jacked up the suspension and fitted 37-inch General Grabber X3 off-road tires, auxiliary LED lighting, and a 10,000-pound winch. And with 234 cubic feet of space in the back, they equipped the van with all manner of extra equipment – from recovery tracks to a portable welder.The resulting vehicle not only stands seven and a half feet tall, but is capable of tackling the notorious Pyeatt Draw trail in Arizona's Tonto National Forest.