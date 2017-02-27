Nissan Tsuru Bids “Buen Camino” From Mexico After 30 Years

Contrary to what the axiom would have you believe, they do still make them like they used to. At least, that is, when it comes to the Nissan Tsuru in Mexico. But they won't for much longer.
Introduced waaaaay back in 1984, the Tsuru is essentially a third-generation Sentra, and has remained in production in Mexico for over 30 years now.
Over that time, Nissan has made some 2.4 million of them for local consumption, making it one of Mexico's top-selling vehicles. That streak will come to an end in May, but not before it gets a proper send-off – which, as per automotive tradition, means a special edition.
The Nissan Tsuru Buen Camino takes its name from the Spanish salutation for a safe journey as it rides off into the sunset. It comes in a special shade of blue called Azul Orión, chrome exhaust tips, special hubcaps (yep, hubcaps), remote keyless entry, a two-tone gray and blue interior, and an audio system that'll play AM, FM, CD, MP3, SD, USB, and just about any other audio format this side of an 8-Track.
The Tsuru isn't the only “old” car that's remained in production in Mexico long after being outmoded elsewhere. Volkswagen still made the Beetle there until 2003. It did the same with the Type 2 camper van until 1994, when production moved to Brazil, where VW kept making them through the end of 2013.