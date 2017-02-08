Nissan's Midnight Edition Package Available On Maxima, Sentra, Altima, Rogue, Murano And Pathfinder

Nissan is expanding its Midnight Edition equipment package fleet by introducing five new models at the Chicago Auto Show 2017.
Already available for the Maxima SR, Midnight Edition versions of the Sentra, Altima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder have been launched with the same variety of visual modifications.
The six Midnight Edition models can be painted in black, white, gray or red and all come with black wheels; 17-inch units for the Sentra SR and Rogue, 18-inch for the Altima SR, 19-inch for the Maxima SR and 20-inch for the Murano and Pathfinder Midnight Edition. Additionally, all six include black mirror caps and a selection of other black trimmings, including rear spoilers, roof rails or splash guards for the SUVs.
Although the packages for each model are very similar, they do differ in price. For the 2017 Nissan Sentra SR, the Midnight Edition package costs $490 while for the Altima SR and Rogue, it is priced at $990. As for the Maxima, Murano and Pathinder, the Midnight Edition is priced at $1,195. All of the packages are available for purchase now except for the Rogue Midnight Edition as it won’t go on sale until March 2017.
Speaking about the expanded Midnight Edition range, senior vice president of Nissan Sales & Marketing and Operations for Nissan North America and Nissan Canada, Christian Meunier said “The idea of expanding the availability of the Midnight Edition package was driven by customers who loved the blackout treatment on Maxima SR and asked for it to be available on other popular Nissan vehicles.
“The six models offering Midnight Edition packages account for more than 75 percent of our U.S. sales, so we think they will find a receptive audience.”