Now You Don't Even Have To Get Out Of Your Jaguar To Pay For Gas [w/Video]

See if this sounds familiar. You're sitting in a luxury car and you're so comfortable that you don't ever want to get out. Well now you don't have to – that is, at least, not to pay for gas, and not if you're driving a new Jaguar.
The British automaker has teamed up with Shell to integrate in-car payments right into the dashboard. So while you may or may not have to get out of the car to pump the fuel (depending on whether you're going for self- or full service), you won't have to fidget with the pump's card reader or – heaven forbid – actually got into the shop.
The feature may be especially useful for parents hesitant to leave their kids unattended in the vehicle or fuss with taking them out (especially if they're sleeping). But it promises to increase convenience for any Jaguar driver, enabling digital payment via either PayPal or Apple Pay.
It's a world first as far as onboard cashless payment goes, and is being rolled out along with the 2018 updates to the F-Pace, XF, and XE. But we're sure it won't be long before the system is offered on other models from Jaguar Land Rover, which is also similar systems for parking and drive-through restaurants in the near future.
Don't expect it to take too long for other gas-station chains and other automakers to offer similar services. Both Volvo and Audi, for example, have recently partnered with logistics services to offer package delivery straight into their vehicles' trunks. The picture being painted, in short, is of a convenient future where services are brought straight into your vehicle.