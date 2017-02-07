Ohio Dealer Offers A Bonkers 1,200-HP* Ford Mustang For Just $45k

We live in crazy times no doubt when someone can just walk in a dealership and can walk away with the keys of a Ford Mustang capable of pumping out four digits worth of horsepower.
Lebanon Ford announced the launch of the twin-turbo LFP Hellion Mustang, with LFP standing for Lebanon Ford Performance.
Pricing starts from $44,499 -before taxes and fees but with labor costs included- which gets you a brand-new Ford Mustang GT with the 300A pack and a Hellion Twin Turbo System fitted, making it capable of producing up to 1,200hp with supporting mods.
There is also a second pack, priced at $49,995 which adds new fuel injectors, a fuel pump voltage booster, oil pump gears and new halfshafts strong enough for 800hp. Hellion’s twin-turbo system is designed to operate from 5lbs of boost to over 30lbs, at which the car is capable of the headline figure.
Even with just 5lbs of boost though, the LFP Hellion Mustang makes around 550hp at the wheels (over 600hp at the crank claimed) but those wishing to explore the full potential of the setup will have to spend more money in order to experience the real deal.
The twin-turbo conversion is also available for existing Mustang owners. With Dodge about to reveal the Challenger SRT Demon and the new Mustang GT500 still away from hitting the roads, Ford fans with a heavy right foot and a love for ridiculous figures might be interested in the news.
H/T to Jalopnik!