One Very Determined 18 Y.O. Suspect Flees Police Despite Rolling Car During Chase

A suspected felon in Kershaw County, South Carolina was so determined to outrun police that even a rollover didn’t stop him from attempting to flee authorities.
On Friday last week, a Kershaw County deputy was chasing 18-year-old Malik Deshai Shoulders at up to 105 mph (168 km/h) at 10 pm at night. The deputy attempted to pull over the teenager but he sped off in an attempt to evade the police.
However, while exiting Interstate 20, Shoulders lost control of his sedan around a corner, rolling it multiple times. The rollovers weren’t captured on the police car’s dashcam, but the aftermath does show Shoulders returning to the road after the high-speed incident, despite the car clearly being severely damaged.
Nevertheless, that didn’t stop him from speeding away into the distance where he managed to stay ahead of the police for a further two minutes before eventually being arrested near a BP fuel station.
After being detained, Shoulders admitted that he ran because he didn’t have a driver’s license and had marijuana in his car. He has been charged with speeding in excess of 25 mph over the limit, no valid driver’s license, possession of marijuana and failure to stop for a blue light, reports WLTX.