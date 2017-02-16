Only In Kazakhstan: Military Helicopter Lands To Ask Trucker For Directions...

While there's nothing wrong with asking others for directions, you'd think that a military helicopter would be fully equipped with all sorts of fail-safe systems that wouldn't allow you to get lost.
According to the description of the video, that helicopter landed somewhere near the village of Karabutak, which is in Kazakhstan. After it touched down, someone jumped out and ran to a truck parked by the side of the road nearby in order to ask for directions, so it seems.
We obviously can't know for certain what was said, but the gesturing provides us with plenty of hints regarding the purpose of the conversation.
As someone pointed out in the comments section of the clip, the crew might have been out practicing combat training or navigating their helicopter in deteriorating weather conditions, when for some reason they felt they needed to land and have a conversation with a truck driver.
To be fair, it's a well known fact that snow storms represent some of the most dangerous conditions for helicopters, as good visibility is vital for safe flying - more so than in case of airplanes.