Opel Ampera-e Comes To Life At GM's Michigan Plant

European orders of the Opel Ampera-e kicked off late last year, giving those across the Atlantic the opportunity to experience the local equivalent of the Chevrolet Bolt.
Despite being such a new player to the electric car market, the Bolt and by extension, the Ampera-e, have been welcomed with huge praise from the motoring press thanks to the model’s affordability and most importantly, its class-leading electric range.
Over the New European Driving Cycle, the Ampera-e has a range rated at 520 km (323 miles). In reality, that equates to about 380 km of normal, everyday driving which while still less than an equivalent ICE car, is a significant achievement for a mid-range hatchback like the Opel.
As the video below shows, the Ampera-e is built at the same Michigan facility as the Bolt and comes to life thanks to a host of advanced robots and experienced employees who fit the interior and supervise many of the key production processes.