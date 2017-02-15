Opel Ampera-e Detailed Ahead Of Launch, Gets Official 520km Range

Opel has begun detailing their new Ampera-e, the European sibling of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt.
As expected, the new Opel Ampera-e is powered by the same 201hp electric motor found in the Bolt, offering 265lb-ft (360Nm) of torque from zero rpm. The motor is being fed by a 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted on the floor of the car. Opel says that a 30-minute charge at a 50kW public fast charger will add 93 miles (150km) of range.
Speaking of which, the Opel Ampera-e has been given an official range rating of 520km (323 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle, with the company also testing their new EV according to the future Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) system, resulting in a combined driving range of 380km (236 miles).
Straight-line performance is also strong, with Opel claiming 0-50km/h (31 mph) in 3.2 seconds and 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 7.3 seconds, with the top speed limited to 150km/h (93mph).
Inside there’s a 10.2-inch infotainment display with all the necessary connectivity options, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice control, a WiFi hotspot, wireless charging and more.
“We are bringing an electric car fully suitable for everyday use to market in the Ampera-e. It is not eco-luxury, not a gadget and not just a second car. Opel is showing that electro-mobility is also achievable for a much broader audience thanks to the most innovative technology,” said Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann.
Opel has opened the order books in Norway, with 3,400 customers having already placed their deposits. The automaker is also about to launch the Ampera-e in more EU countries, such as Germany, the Netherlands, France and Switzerland.