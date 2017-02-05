Opel Boss Teases Insignia Sport Tourer Ahead Of Monday Debut

Opel chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann has provided us with our first glimpse of the Opel Insignia Sport Tourer ahead of its world debut on Monday.
In the image, Neumann can be seen standing alongside the Insignia Sport Tourer but only the front passenger side of the model is visible. Fortunately, we already know what the model will look like after a prototype was spotted late last year with absolutely no camouflage (see below).
From the front, the new model looks essentially identical to the five-door sedan and the car teased by Neumann also appears to be an OPC-Line trim variant, hence why it has enlarged 20-inch wheels and a more dynamic body kit.
It is reported that thanks to the latest Insignia Sport Tourer making use of GM’s E2 modular platform, it will weigh up to 175 kg (385 lbs) less than the current model.
In terms of engines, the Sport Tourer should feature exactly the same offerings as the sedan. That should include a new turbocharged 1.5-liter as well as a 2.0-liter turbo four with 247 hp and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with torque vectoring all-wheel drive.
#7in17: the reveal of the next #Opel model is a few days away, but my videocast is ready. First images of #Insignia ST to come on Monday! pic.twitter.com/OTiMcfzzMH— Karl-Thomas Neumann (@KT_Neumann) February 3, 2017