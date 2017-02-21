Opel Exclusive Program Debuting In Geneva, Alongside New Insignia, Crossland X & Grandland X

Opel are looking to take personalization options to new heights by announcing their new Exclusive program.
Debuting at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in less than 2 weeks, the program will allow buyers of the new Insignia to customize their car according to their own personal tastes.
The offerings include an unlimited range of colors based on personal preference, a tri-coat paint finish, and a wide selection of wheels, in addition to extra customization inside that counts several leather options and decorative design elements.
As part of their Exclusive program, the GM-owned brand will also highlight new digital solutions such as showroom images in 4K, augmented reality, and ultra-high definition resolution, which will allow customers to experience their upcoming vehicles virtually, before making a deposit.
Challenging the likes of the Volkswagen Passat and Ford Mondeo, among others, the new Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer will also make their way to Geneva, where they will be joined by two SUVs: the Crossland X and Grandland X, plus the zero-emission Ampera-e.
Those looking to catch a glimpse of the aforementioned models are expected at the Opel stand in Hall 2 of the Palexpo, starting with March 9, two days after journalists will storm the event.