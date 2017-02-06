Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Officially Stretches Its Roof From Geneva To Markets Worldwide

Wagons may be a dying breed in America, replaced (alongside the minivan) by the ubiquitous crossover. But the state of the estate is still alive and kicking in many overseas markets that even an American automaker like General Motors can't ignore. Hence the new Insignia Sports Tourer.
Based closely on the recently revealed Insignia Grand Sport sedan, the new Sports Tourer is set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month to replace the outgoing model that won Europe's Car of the Year award back in 2009.
So what we're looking at, essentially, is the same fresh architecture and Monza-inspired design, but with a stretched roofline to offer more utility. More than 100 liters (3.5 cubic feet) more utility, in fact, as cargo capacity has grown to 1,640 liters (68 cubic feet) thanks to a load floor that's nearly four inches longer.
That means the new Insignia Sports Tourer is larger than the model it replaces, but thanks to lightweight construction materials and more efficient packaging, it's a good 200 kilograms (440 pounds) lighter than the model it replaces.
Naturally it also benefits from all the advancements rolled out on the Grand Sport sedan, including the intelligent, torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system and adaptive suspension. Full technical specifications have yet to be revealed, but GM says that it “will be available with a range of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines along with latest generation transmissions, including the new eight-speed automatic gearbox.”
The vehicle you see here will be sold as an Opel across Europe and in many other markets around the world, and as a Vauxhall in the UK. The Australian version has been revealed simultaneously as the new NG-generation Holden Commodore Sportwagon, for which initial specs have been confirmed to encompass four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines and a range-topping V6 model delivering 308 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Word has it that GM could even bring this wagon version Stateside (and likely to China) to sell alongside the Buick Regal sedan and possible liftback variant as well. Whether it's wearing a lightning bolt, griffin, lion, or triple-shield badge on the snout, though, what you see is essentially what you'll be getting at dealers around the world wherever the long arm of The General reaches.