Over 500,000 Audis Recalled With Airbag And Coolant Pump Issues

Well over 500,000 Audi models are being recalled in the United States because of two airbag issues and coolant pumps that may overheat.
According to the NHTSA, the first of the two airbag recalls affects 234,054 Audi Q5s produced through the 2011 and 2017 model years. During investigations, it has been discovered that the sunroof drainage system could allow water to soak into the foam surrounding the side-curtain airbag inflator canister.
If this were to happen, it could corrode the canister and potentially cause it to rupture, spraying occupants of the SUV with metal fragments.
As for the second airbag recall, it applies to 5,901 Audi and Volkswagen models from the 2017 and 2018 model years where the airbag may not deploy properly and the seat belt pretensioners may not active correctly.
Alongside these recalls, 342,867 Audi Q5, A5 and A5 Cabriolet models from 2013-2017, Audi Allroads and A4s from 2013-2016 and A6s from 2012-2015 are being called back as the coolant pump of their FSI engines may become blocked by debris and overheat.
Note: Audi SQ5 pictured