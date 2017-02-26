Peugeot Instinct Concept Is Beautiful And Smart

Shortly after a single image of it leaked online, the Peugeot Instinct Concept has bowed before its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 next month.
The concept debuts a selection of intelligent new technologies aimed at making the driving experience more connected than ever before. Additionally, it makes use of a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 300 PS (295 hp).
One of the stand out features of the Instinct Concept is the so-called ‘Internet of Things’ platform. This system works in conjunction with Samsung Artik Cloud and syncs with the user’s various devices so the car can learn about the lifestyle of the driver and preconfigure its settings to suit the user’s needs. This can include altering the driving mode, ambient lighting, audio as well as the seat and interface settings.
Additionally, the Peugeot Instinct Concept has the ability to alter its behavior depending on what the driver may want. For example, it can read the data from a smartwatch after the driver has been to the gym and can configure itself to provide a relaxing and smooth ride home. Additionally, the vehicle’s navigation system can work seamlessly with the driver’s diary to ensure they never meet an appointment.
Additionally, the concept is fully autonomous but the driver can take control if they want. This is done through the i-Device which sits next to the 9.7-inch center console display and replaces a traditional steering wheel and pedals. The seats of the car have also been optimized to make the most of autonomous driving and can be fully reclined to give occupants the chance to rest or moved to an upright position if the user wants to drive.
Externally, the Instinct Concept combines style with technology. One of the most interesting features is that the headlights incorporate small cameras which scan the road ahead and communicate with the driving assistance systems.