Pininfarina Shows More Of Its H600 Luxury Saloon Made For Hong Kong’s HKG

With the clock ticking closer to the Geneva Motor Show, Pininfarina has released two more images of its H600 luxury saloon for the Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetic Group (HKG).
While the first image showing the rear of the H600 had some viewers likening it to Lincolns, the second one revealing the front end might in turn bring comparisons with Mercedes-Benz’s EQ concept and even the Maserati Levante. Either way, both ends look sleek at a first glance.
The other picture we got today is a partial shot of the dashboard that’s dominated by two fully digital screens, one for the instrument panel and the other, a table-like display for the infotainment system on the center console. There’s plenty of leather and what looks like wood grain covering a big chunk of the door too.
Pininfarina has revealed very few details about the study, with a short release stating it is a “luxury sedan concept with new energy propulsion which is both elegant and comfortable, a perfect combination of pure design and eco-friendly technology.”
The H600 will be joined by another concept at Pininfarina’s Geneva show display, a supercar named the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo developed in partnership with Formula 1 champ and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi.