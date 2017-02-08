Pininfarina To Reveal H600 Hybrid Kinetic Luxury Sedan Concept In Geneva

Pininfarina's stand at the Geneva Motor Show this year will have some enticing new machinery on display.
Not only will the Italian design house be showcasing the Fittipaldi EF7 concept, but also this eco-friendly concept previewed here in this initial teaser rendering.
Dubbed the H600, the concept is being completed by Pininfarina on behalf of the Hybrid Kinetic Group. Based in Hong Kong, the Hybrid Kinetic Group focused on “the development, manufacturing and marketing of new energy vehicles and their key components.”
Neither HKG nor Pininfarina are saying much about the concept at the moment, but have revealed that it will take the form of a luxury sedan that is “both elegant and comfortable” and will be propelled by some manner of “new energy propulsion,” whatever that may be.
With major automakers increasingly moving their design, prototyping, and low-volume production in-house, projects like the Ferrari Sergio and BMW Gran Lusso Coupe have become the exception for Pininfarina. But with Indian automaker Mahindra buying it out and new design work coming in from China, developing markets have provided a new stream of business for the storied carrozzeria.