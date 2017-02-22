Porsche 718 Cayman & Boxster Get All Dolled Up By TechArt

It was only last week when TechArt dropped a few hints on what they have up their sleeve for this year's Geneva Motor Show, and now, the tuning company has just introduced two of them.
Building upon the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster, the new powerkit massages the 2.5-liter flat-four engine to deliver 400 horses and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque.
This represents 50 HP and 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) more compared to the standard cars, which allows them to drop the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint by 0.3 seconds, to 3.9sec, and the 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) acceleration time by 0.5 seconds, to 14.2sec. Top speed has also increased, from 285 km/h (177 mph), to 296 km/h (184 mph).
Creating a deeper sound is a new exhaust system that features two central titanium tailpipes with carbon fiber tips, and, as an option, TechArt can fit the 'exhaust system Racing' to the factory tailpipes.
Boosting their dynamic appearance is an aerokit, which adds an extended front apron and central air outlet, available in black PU-RIM or carbon fiber, along with curved air intake fins on their sides, a rear diffuser that surrounds two central tailpipes, and a fixed rear spoiler.
Those on the lookout for TechArt's latest bundle of upgrades aimed at the two Porsche 718 models can also combine a 30 mm lowering kit with a set of 21-inch Formula IV alloy wheels, which are also available in individually matched custom colors.
Making the entire package even more appealing are the carbon fiber bits and pieces added to the cabin, along with special upholstery, decorative stitching, color-matched instrument dials, and lacquered surfaces, among others.