Porsche 911 Carrera S Modded Into Playing 'Doom'?

Of all the things you can do behind the wheel of a Porsche 911, you'd think playing an age-old game would be last on your list of wishes.
On the flip side, Doom is one of the most popular "shoot-em up" titles in gaming history, and if you love gimmicks and modding of every type, this kind of thing might actually appeal to you.
In short, one YouTuber says that it only takes a few minutes for you to complete the mod, and you don't even need any engineering experience, as this video, posted by Vexal, will show.
According to the description, the mod was demoed with both Doom and Doom 2, and the Porsche model used was a 2017 911 Carrera S Cabrio.
But here's the thing - apparently it's all likely to be a joke (aka fake) as the video author popped up on reddit yesterday and had this to say:
"And to answer everyone's number one question, is it a real video? Yes, it really is a video."
Suspiciously cheeky, isn't it?