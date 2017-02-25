Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS SportDesign Looks Every Bit The Money It'd Cost

The Targa is a bit of the odd duck in the Porsche 911 range. Neither fixed-roof coupe nor fully opening convertible, the Targa isn't as popular today as it was in the 1970s or 80s. But looking at this one here, we can't help but reconsider the proposition.
What we have in front of us is a new Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS – a model which, starting at $138,200 is already one of the most expensive versions of the German sports car you can get this side of a Turbo or GT3 RS.
Only this one's decked out in that delicious shade of teal that Porsche calls Miami Blue (which already adds another $3,140 to the order sheet). More to the point, though, it's equipped with a new SportDesign package from the Porsche Exclusive catalog that has yet to be priced.
Frankly we're not sure we want to know how much the visual enhancements would add to the bottom line, but there's a big part of us that sure does like what we're looking at.