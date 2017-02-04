Porsche 911 Turbo S And GT3 RS Return Identical Lap Times In Evo Test

Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS is marketed as its most track-oriented road car and it is easy to understand why, especially considering all the overt aerodynamic elements it’s adorned with.
On the other hand, the 911 Turbo S acts as the brand’s most potent on-road brawler with near-limitless performance and all the creature comforts you could ever want from a daily driver. It stands to reason then that around a racetrack, the GT3 RS has the Turbo S beat. Not so fast.
In a recent Evo Magazine head-to-head test, the two 911 models were pitted against each other at the famed Anglesey circuit and remarkably, both lapped the track in 1:13.6.
This result comes despite the circuit having a number of high speed corners where the GT3 RS should have the advantage. Nevertheless, the extra 60 hp the Turbo S has over its more hardcore sibling proves enough to make up for its heavier weight and downforce deficiency.
Inevitably, the two cars would perform differently at varying circuits but even still, the results are very surprising.
Taking the lap times into account, which of the two would you prefer to own?