Porsche 918 Spyder Meets Ferrari LaFerrari At San Antonio Raceway

Almost four years have passed since the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder broke cover, but they still fascinate enthusiasts.
Trying to settle which is faster on a quarter-mile drag race is a delicate topic, one that creates long debates, so why not place the two head-to-head in a controlled environment and unleash their power?
It's not like it hasn’t been done before, but how often does one get to see a limited edition supercar being driven on the drag strip? The battleground in this case was the San Antonio raceway, from where a clear winner emerged, but before moving on to the footage, let's remember that the LaFerrari is the more powerful than the two on paper.
It has a 6.3-liter V12 and a HY-KERS unit pumping out a total of 950 horses and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, which translates into a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint that takes less than 3 seconds, and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).
As for its German contender, it uses a 4.6-liter V8 engine and a pair of electric motors that work in conjunction to deliver 887 HP and 1,280 Nm (940 lb-ft) to the all-wheel drive system. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration is made in just 2.5 seconds, and top speed sits at 350 km/h (217 mph).