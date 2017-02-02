Porsche Also Prepping All-New 911 Cabrio For 2019 Reveal

After getting our first look at a brand new generation of 911 coupes yesterday, today our spy photographers caught this convertible version out and about in the snow.
It was obviously only a matter of time until we saw the all-new 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet as well. After all, Porsche 911s always come in three's - Coupe, Cabrio and Targa.
Unfortunately there's not much else we can tell you about this car, especially when it comes to its appearance, though remember, it's the 911 we're talking about here, a car that has stubbornly refused to change its core design theme, turning evolutionary styling into a science.
We don't know if that soft top design is final, but if it is, it looks identical to the one in the current model. What's different is the design of the bonnet, which runs all the way to the front of the bumper, while the taillight design seems to resemble what we've seen on the Mission E concept - the graphics are still unknown. Also, unless Porsche is trying to trick us, it seems the all-new 992 Porsche 911 is going to have a new "flap-type" door handle design - taking us back to the days of the 997 generation.
Other than that, we can expect a slight increase in wheelbase and wider tracks, though overall the length will remain the same as that of the current 991 generation model.
The all-new 992 is believed to feature a new modular platform with a modified rear, that will make its way to the next-gen Boxster and Cayman models as well - and could also influence a future Audi R8 as well as entry-level Lamborghini models, such as a replacement for the Huracan.
Performance-wise, it's rumored that the new 911 will finally forget all about naturally aspirated units (regardless of version), with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid version also being in the cards.
As for the interior, it could resemble that of the second-generation Panamera, which features high-resolution displays, touch-sensitive commands, a sharper sound system and so on.
Once it hits the streets, the 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet will mix it up with the usual suspects, most of them having either a "Spyder" or "Spider" moniker next to their model designation. You know who they are.
