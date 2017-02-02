Porsche Applies The Platinum Treatment To More Cayenne Models

In case you haven’t noticed, Porsche is fond of proliferating an endless stream of variants on each of its model lines. And that includes the Cayenne, which is offered in various markets around the world in eight different specs – and those are just by powertrain. The list gets longer when you factor in unique trims like the Platinum Edition, which the German automaker is now expanding to additional models.
Previously available on the base and hybrid models, the Platinum Edition is now extending to the Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel as well, ratcheting the luxed-up sub-range up to four models – each available in two standard and five metallic colors.
The Platinum Editions include 21-inch wheels in a satin platinum finish, sports seats upholstered in leather and Alcantara (like those found on the Cayenne GTS), gloss-black trim, tinted windows, flared fenders, dynamic bi-xenon headlights, park assist, variable steering, Bose audio, navigation, and more.
Pricing and availability have so far been confirmed for the European market only, but prospective buyers in the North America can expect the expanded offerings to reach showrooms there as well, where the base gasoline model stands in for the diesel version that constitutes the base model in the Old World.