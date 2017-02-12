Porsche Dealership Hints At Cayman GT4 RS With 4.0L Engine

From the moment the Porsche Cayman GT4 was unveiled, media outlets started reporting on an even faster and more exhilarating GT4 RS variant. So far, no such model has eventuated but a dealership in Australia has given a strong hint that it’s on the way.
As picked up by CarAdvice, Porsche Centre Brisbane posted on its Instagram account that “Due to high demand, a GT4 RS is on it’s way – with more power and a 4.0L flat-six engine, this limited model will turn heads.”
Talk about a new Cayman derivative receiving the 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six of the GT3 RS is nothing new. Rumor has it that in Cayman GT4 RS guise it will continue to produce the same 500 hp as the GT3 RS, significantly more than the 385 hp of the standard GT4 while the next GT3 RS will benefit from an even larger 4.2-liter unit.
Speaking with CarAdvice, an official from Porsche Cars Australia said that a GT4 RS is not on the cards but we’re remaining hopeful.
If such a model is being worked on, a debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in early March would be fitting.