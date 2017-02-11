Porsche Picks Their Top 5 Rare Models Of All Time

With such a rich history behind it, Porsche sure has a tough call when asked to pick its top 5 rare models since it all started.
But that didn’t stop them from doing it anyway, releasing a video showing us some really mouth-watering metal that happened to feature the Porsche logo.
The list kicks off with the 964 Turbo S, with Porsche building just 86 examples worldwide which were lighter by 180kg (396lbs) from the standard Turbo of the era while making 355hp (360PS).
In number 4 we find the 924 Carrera GTS, the most hardcore version of the 924 this side of the GTR, putting out 242hp (250PS) and featuring fixed headlights, fixed plastic windows with sliders and of course a working hood scoop.
Moving up in the list and we find a true automotive icon, the 911 GT1, the “road-going” version of the actual race car Porsche made for endurance racing, with just 21 examples registered for use on the public roads.
Next up we find the 911 SC RS Group B homologation special, with Weissach building just 20 of these beauties which were lighter by 450kg (1,000lbs) from standard SCs.
As for the car that tops Porsche’s list, this is the 356 America Roadster, a lightweight version of the car that started it all produced in just 16 examples that were offered exclusively to the U.S. market.
What are your top 5 picks?