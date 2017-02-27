Porsche Says Its Second Wildest Rear Wing Is The Panamera's...

Not too long after listing its five best sounding cars ever, Porsche has released a clip detailing the wildest spoilers and rear wings ever fitted to its models.
Right off the bat, we can comfortably say the company got it wildly, wildly wrong. According to the brand, the fifth craziest rear wing it has ever designed is the tiny spoiler of the Porsche Cayman GT4. Don’t get me wrong, it looks amazing but wild? Far from it.
In fourth place is the Porsche 959. It’s rear wing isn’t all that overt by modern standards but given the car’s importance in the brand’s history, we can understand it being included. As for the 3rd, we have the iconic Porsche 911 RS 2.7 fitted with a truly marvellous ducktail spoiler that still makes heads spin to this day.
In second place, we have a truly ludicrous inclusion to the list, the new Porsche Panamera Turbo. Yep, those behind the video think the Panamera’s retractable rear spoiler is the second wildest it has ever designed, completely neglecting some of the brand’s craziest ever vehicles (think Porsche 993 GT2 EVO, the current GT3 RS and a slew of Le Mans prototypes).
Thankfully, first position was awarded to a fitting winner, the Porsche 935 Moby Dick. The wing is made from fiberglass and juts out of the curvaceous and aerodynamic bodywork in a beautifully aggressive manner.
What cars do you think should have been included?