Porsche Truck Transporting Test Cars Including 2019 911 Crashes In Sweden

A large transporter carrying Porsche test cars crashed in Sweden today.
According to the photographer at the scene, “the trailer got caught by the wind and blew off to the ditch where it then crashed lying upside down. Inside there where 2 Porsche test cars, one of them a mule for the new Porsche 911 (992). Both cars are probably totaled but the most important thing is that nobody got hurt.”
Porsche has intensified testing of the next generation 911, codenamed 992, over the past few months, with a number of early development prototypes and mules making their appearance across European roads.
The redesigned, eighth-generation 911 will be built around a new modular platform and feature a wider range of powertrains, possibly including a plug-in hybrid for the first time. While turbocharging will be the norm, it’s believed that Porsche will continue to offer some naturally aspirated and manual gearbox models for purists.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops