Prepare To Be Amazed By The LaFerrari's Infinitely Variable Intake System

If you were to remove the hybrid trickery of the Ferrari LaFerrari, you’d be left with a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine delivering a remarkable 800 hp.
Making an atmospheric V12 for the road so powerful is no easy feat so in designing it, the Italian brand had to engineer an advanced intake system previously banned from use in Formula One.
Ferrari’s solution involves continuously variable length intake tracks where the intake telescopes its length infinitely. The net result of this is improved volumetric efficiency and allows for turbulent airflow at low RPMs to produce huge amounts of power and creates improved flow at higher RPMs when the engine needs more air.
Of course, this is just a simple explanation of the system and if you want to learn more, check out Engineering Explained’s video after the jump.