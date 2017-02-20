President Donald Trump's Ferrari F430 Could Be Yours

Now that Donald Trump is President of the US of A, anyone possessing things he previously owned can and will use his name to increase their value.
Coming only a few days after his former Cadillac limo was listed for grabs, this Ferrari F430 was purchased new back in 2007 by the Donald himself, and it has the necessary paperwork to prove its former ownership.
Trump held on to it until 2011, during which it was driven for a little over 2,400 miles (3,862 km). The Italian supercar was then sold and ended up in the possession of the current vendor.
Its second owner took great care of it, as its pristine Rosso Corsa exterior on top of a Beige leather with Daytona-style seats prove, and despite getting ready to blow 10 candles this year, it has less than 6,000 miles (9,656 km) on the clock.
Estimated to go for $250,000-$350,000 at the AuctionsAmerica event, on April 1, it's accompanied by service records, in addition to all the original books, manuals, tool kit, car cover with bag, and so on.
The auction house states that this is probably the first supercar to be owned by an US President, and if so, its value could be boosted furthermore.