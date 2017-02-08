Production-Spec Lamborghini Urus May Debut At Shanghai Auto Show

Lamborghini is expected to unveil the production-spec Urus at the Shanghai Auto Show 2017 to be held between 19-28 April, GTspirit reports.
Just yesterday, it emerged that production of evaluation Urus models will commence in April and it is thought that they too will adopt production-spec styling. A Chinese unveiling for the completed model would also make sense considering the country’s love of luxurious SUVs and the fact that the original Urus concept was introduced at 2012’s Beijing Auto Show.
As production of prototypes has yet to commence and no leaks have been uncovered, it is difficult to say what the finished Urus will look like. With that being said, the styling of the SUV is expected to closely mimic the design of the concept meaning we can expect a particularly sharp and aggressive look fitting of the brand’s current design language.
It has already been confirmed that power for the initial Urus variant will be sourced from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Although power figures aren’t known, something towards the 600 hp mark seems inevitable, enabling the Urus to take the title of the world’s fastest SUV from the almighty Bentley Bentayga.
After the Urus launches, a plug-in hybrid will be added to the range.
Renderings via LamboCars