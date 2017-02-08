Project CARS 2 Racing Sim Will Arrive Later This Year

If you love racing cars from the comfort of your La-Z-Boy, you should really keep an eye out for Project CARS 2.
What we have here is an announcement trailer for the sequel to the original Project CARS game, and just like its predecessor, this new game will also be available on both the PS4 as well as the Xbox One, while remaining playable on the PC.
Of course, if you're a PC gamer, you'll probably need some very serious hardware to run the game at maximum resolution - that is if you want it to look anything like it does in this trailer.
Speaking of the trailer, some of the latest and greatest cars will be made available to players, cars such as the Acura NSX, Ford GT, Mercedes-AMG GT R, Aston Martin Vulcan and even the Ford F-150 Raptor. According to the description of the video, Project CARS 2 will feature over 170 cars and over 60 tracks spread across varying terrains and motorsports.
The upside with a game like Project CARS is that you're dealing with a so-called "racing simulator", so driving dynamics should be superior to rival titles that simply call themselves "racing games" - like anything from the Forza series for example.
H/T to Alan G