Punchy Toyota Yaris GRMN To Get 1.8-Liter Supercharged Engine

Toyota has confirmed that its performance-oriented variant of the Yaris hatchback will receive a 1.8-liter supercharged four-cylinder.
Prior to the model’s Geneva Motor Show debut, the Japanese marque has also confirmed that it will be dubbed the Yaris GRMN, which curiously stands for ‘Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring’.
Looking beyond the strange name, the engine is expected to be the real selling-point of the souped-up Yaris. Toyota’s official word is that it will produce over 205 hp meaning it should prove the perfect rival to the all-new Ford Fiesta ST, also bowing in Geneva.
From a visual standpoint, the Yaris GRMN will stand out with its aggressive bodykit, large roof-mounted rear wing and motorsports-inspired livery.