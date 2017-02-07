Purple Carbon Pagani Huayra BC Will Leave You Hot And Flustered

As more and more of the planned 20 Pagani Huayra BC units leave the factory and hit the streets, we’re getting to see even more outlandish examples of the Italian hypercar and the latest built could very well be the best to date.
The Huayra BC in question was recently delivered to Semco Cars in Munich, Germany where it joins a white example that was delivered there last week.
While just two images of the exterior of this latest BC are available, it’s most impressive element is certainly the purple carbon fiber adorning much of its exterior. We can see that at the front end, across the roof and on the sides, the model combines the purple carbon with normal grey-colored carbon, making for a truly unique look.
It isn’t known where this Huayra BC is heading after its stint at Semco Cars but we know that beneath the skin, it is just like any other BC. As a result, power from the 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 sits at an insane 789 hp and 811 lb-ft and is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a new seven-speed automated manual transmission from Xtrac.