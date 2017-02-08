Ram 1500 'Copper Sport' Coming To Chicago, Starts At $46,950

Ram has prepped a new special edition of their 1500 truck for this year's Chicago Auto Show.
Christened the 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport and powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine, it's available in crew cab form only and can be had from $46,950, destination charge included.
The exterior features this new Copper Pearl color, marking a premiere for the pickup truck. Other features include the black hood stripes and special badges, and either 20- or 22-inch polished aluminum rims, available on both 4WD and 2WD models.
Orange accents and stitching decorate the interior, joined by a black headliner and pillars, as well as Sport embroidery on the deluxe seats. Aside from the standard equipment found on the regular model, this special edition truck also adds an Alpine premium sound system, with 9 speakers and a subwoofer, at no extra cost.
Ram will start rolling out the first units of the new 1500 Copper Sport into dealers later this month, so if you have your eyes on one, then you should probably make a deposit soon, as only 3,000 of them will be produced.