Ram's Heavy Duty Night Models To Debut At The Chicago Auto Show

Buyers on the lookout for the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks can now order them with a suit of factory upgrades.
Making its debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show is the Night package, available on the 2500 and 3500, in Crew Cab configurations, with 2WD or 4WD, and in any powertrain combination, carrying a starting price of $46,840, destination included.
"Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd. The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment", commented Ram's chief, Mike Manley.
Coming in either Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl or Granite Crystal Metallic, the Ram Heavy Duty pickups are set apart by black-finished headlight bezels, grille surround, special badges, and 20-inch rims. Optionally, buyers can also have the black rectangular running boards.
Amenities such as the dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, and cloth and vinyl upholstered seats with heating and power functions, can be found inside, rounding the list of updates.
Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models is already underway.