Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid To Get All-New Powertrain

The new Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid has been spied testing for the very first time as Land Rover took the model to the snow in its latest round of development.
The 2017 Range Rover PHEV will join the existing diesel-powered Range Rover Hybrid in the family but get a totally bespoke powertrain. While nothing is confirmed, it is reported that JLR's 295 hp Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine will find its way into the vehicle and then be accompanied by a small electric motor developed in house.
The existing diesel Hybrid churns out 335 hp and 770 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque but the petrol PHEV version may get slightly more oopmh.
Beyond its powertrain, the new Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid will play host to a number of new styling elements similar to the regular Range Rover family. However, it could incorporate some different touches to distinguish the PHEV from more conventionally powered petrol and diesel variants.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops