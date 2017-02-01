Range Rover Reborn Remembers 1970s Classic

Land Rover Classic has given new life to one of its most iconic models with the launch of the Range Rover Reborn.
Based around the original Range Rover, just 10 units of the Reborn model will be produced. Each will start life as the original 1970's off-roader and then be totally restored by the British marque in the original factory with period-correct parts.
All 10 will be painted in Bahama Gold and be installed with a 3.5-liter V8 engine delivering 132 hp and 251 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a four-speed manual transmission driving all four wheels with a lockable central differential.
Land Rover Classic says that it will work closely with the select few customers to find an appropriate base vehicle to be restored with time taken to consider the best possible chassis numbers and the potential of a specific Range Rover becoming collectable.
Now for the hard-to-swallow news. Each Range Rover Reborn will start from 135,000 pounds ($171,078). Ouch.