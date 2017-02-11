Range Rover Sport PHEV Caught Trying To Hide Subtle Nose-Job

It seems that Land Rover is looking to draw a line or two between the upcoming Range Rover Sport Plug-In Hybrid and the regular RRS in terms of styling.
This prototype was spotted recently in Northern Sweden, as the test drivers were out for lunch, leaving the car free to pose for the cameras.
Our spy photographers say that it looks just like another RRS PHEV prototype snapped up in the UK a few days back, except that it doesn't have any high-voltage stickers - which may have been removed in order to better hide its true identity from the world.
Regarding any possible styling differences, it looks as though this Range Rover Sport PHEV prototype is rocking altered bumpers, front grille and slightly altered headlights (with new graphics), whereas the interior, while it may feature the 2017 Range Rover Sport's new InControl Touch Pro infotainment system and new 10.2" dashboard display, remains extremely well covered up.
In order to move the wheels, the plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover Sport is expected to utilize an in-house built electric motor as well as a battery pack located under the floor of the trunk. The hybrid power train should also include the automaker's four-cylinder Ingenium petrol unit and its existing eight-speed automatic gearbox.
As for when we might expect to see this thing hit showrooms, probably no sooner than 2018.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops