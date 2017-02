Rare 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Selling For Over $740,000

PHOTO GALLERY

This right-hand-drive 246 GTS stallion was once owned by former Mercedes team principal and current F1 managing director Ross Brawn , with only 12 examples built worldwide.The car also features the famous 'Flares' package of factory-standard 7.5 inch sand-cast Campagnolo wheels with a wider track and flared wheel arches.Currently for sale at Hexagon Classics in North London, the £595,995 ($742,000) price tag is justified in part by the 24,000 miles (38,624 km) on the clock, re-trimmed black leather seat and Bianco Polo Park exterior.said Hexagon Classics chairman, Paul Michaels.As for what it can do on the road, power is delivered via the mid-mounted 195 HP 2.4-liter V8 engine, which can propel the Dino 246 GTS all the way to 146 mph (235 km/h) - keep in mind we're talking about the 1970s.