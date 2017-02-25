Rare 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Selling For Over $740,000

This right-hand-drive 246 GTS stallion was once owned by former Mercedes team principal and current F1 managing director Ross Brawn, with only 12 examples built worldwide.
The car also features the famous 'Flares' package of factory-standard 7.5 inch sand-cast Campagnolo wheels with a wider track and flared wheel arches.
Currently for sale at Hexagon Classics in North London, the £595,995 ($742,000) price tag is justified in part by the 24,000 miles (38,624 km) on the clock, re-trimmed black leather seat and Bianco Polo Park exterior.
"This is one very special Dino indeed. Not only does it have a famous previous owner in the shape of Ross Brawn, but it is also one of the rarest in the world. The factory-fitted ‘Flares’ package is rightly highly desirable – those stunning Campagnolo wheels, wider track and, of course, flared arches, are subtle yet stunning additions to an already striking car," said Hexagon Classics chairman, Paul Michaels.
As for what it can do on the road, power is delivered via the mid-mounted 195 HP 2.4-liter V8 engine, which can propel the Dino 246 GTS all the way to 146 mph (235 km/h) - keep in mind we're talking about the 1970s.