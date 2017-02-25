Rare Enzian Blue BMW M3 Individual Is Gorgeous But Costs More Than An M5

Remember that Mint Green BMW M3 from Century West BMW in LA? Well, that same dealer has just taken delivery of another interesting M3 this time painted in a less offensive yet equally as bright color.
Dubbed Enzian Blue, the paint comes from BMW Individual and is rather gorgeous. They’ll certainly be some that don’t particularly like it but under the dealership lights, it adds an interesting point of difference to the sports sedan, helping it to stand out from the pack.
Unfortunately, picking up an M3 like this from a dealership isn’t for the faint of heart. It is currently listed for sale at a rather insane $100,930, well over the M3’s $64,195 starting price and enough to get you into a brand-new BMW M5.
What would you prefer, an M5 or an M3 with a special paint job? We’d pick the former.