Rare Sahara-Crossing Citroen 2CV Is Super Cool, But Comes At A Steep Price

Built to cope with difficult terrain and climates, this Citroen 2CV proved to be a reliable companion for its first owner, and not only. It has a pretty interesting story too.
Shipped new to Nigeria in December 1965, the car was registered to an Englishman working as an anthropologist, who allegedly chose it over a Land Rover, as he didn’t want to be mistaken for a Government inspector.
Some two years later, the Nigerian Civil War broke out, so the owner made arrangements to return home, and since he didn’t want to leave his precious Citroen behind, he embarked on a journey that took him more than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) across the Sahara desert, on his way to the UK.
In 1969, he returned to Nigeria, behind the wheel of the same 2CV, which marked its second Sahara-crossing journey, and one year later, was sold to a doctor, only to reunite with his first owner in 1980, when he returned to Nigeria and found it barely used and practically abandoned.
He then took it back to the UK for repairs, but the plan was dropped due to the lack of spare parts, and was eventually sold to its third and final owner, who held on to it to this day. Under his ownership, the Citroen 2CV was subjected to a restoration process in 2012.
Produced in 694 examples and with less than 100 believed to be left, this Citroen 2CV, with its two engines (one at the front and one at the rear), two gearboxes, two fuel tanks and four-wheel drive, is consigned by ClassicCarAuctions for their Birmingham sale, on April 1 and 2. It's estimated that it will change hands for £60,000-£65,000 (~$74,500-$81,000).